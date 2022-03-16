WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-If you’re all in the mood to get your Irish on this weekend, you’re in luck!

The McLure Hotel is kicking the St. Patty’s Holiday off with the Bluesfest and a brand new bar and grill. It’s inside the hotel.

There’s an open dance floor and a stage for DJ’s and a wide range of live entertainment, from comedians to live bands to 80’s cover bands.

But if dancing’s not your thing, there’s a pool table, dart machines and so much gourmet food to try.

“Oh my goodness. Stop down. BluesFest is hosted in the ballroom, but we will have live entertainment as well downstairs. So, here in the bar the stage will be set and Friday and Saturday the dance floor open, the kitchen open. We just want everyone to feel safe and comfortable and have a good time.” Courtney Riley, Bar Manager

Bar manager Courtney Riley says there’s a lot going on you won’t want to miss. Riley says there are also karaoke and trivia nights. If you’d like to swing by, it officially opens tomorrow with a Saint Patrick’s Day party.

Doors open at 4.