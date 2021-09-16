There’s a huge need for foster care homes: Here’s what you can do to help

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve ever wanted to help find foster care children a home, the need is greater than you may realize.
Advocates explain there are more than 7,000 kids in foster care in West Virginia. However, there aren’t enough places for these children to stay. Many of them end up in shelters. Some have to sleep in the DHHR offices and others in hotel rooms.
Advocates like Megan Elliott urge you to lend a helping hand.
Come out and support us because there is a huge need for foster families in our area as a community. It’s something easy you can do to come out and learn a little bit. Just to come out and learn a bit little bit and see if it’s something for you. If you decide to, you can do as little or as much as you want for fostering. We need homes for babies, homes for sibling groups, homes for teenagers and even just respite care for a few hours.Megan Elliott, Foster Care Recruiting and Licensing Coordinator
Learn more by visiting the National Youth Advocate Program West Virginia Facebook page.