The North Wheeling Community Youth Center helps low-income students out

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Comcast is hoping to give children in need, internet right at their fingertips, and today, it was the North Wheeling Community Youth Center’s turn to give students a helping hand.

Comcast has given 850 laptops to Ohio County Schools, and another 350 to the North Wheeling Community Youth Center and YSS. In turn, the laptops will go out to low-income students.

They’re passing them out to Union Local High School, Bridgeport , Martins Ferry, Brooke, and Weir. The North Wheeling Community Youth Center passed out chrome book laptops for 25 students for each high school. These laptops aren’t just for the kids to use at school, but it’s theirs to keep.

And the North Wheeling Community Youth Center couldn’t be any more happy to give back.

“I hope that I’ve proven that I’m all about the kids. I want to do as much as I can. It is my motto. I’m not the originator of it, but it is my motto that it is better to build good boys and girls than wait and repair broken down men and women.” Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

“This is amazing. We couldn’t be more appreciative because it’s gonna help so many kids in our community that are in need of the technology of the Chrome Book, as well as help us with internet for a year.” Principal Lee Weppler, Brooke High School

The North Wheeling Community Youth Center helped out 5 schools today, but they’re not stopping there. The center says other area schools may benefit as well.

The North Wheeling Community Youth Center is also providing information to help students get low cost free internet for a year.