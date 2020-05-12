Ohio County BOE welcomes next president

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Board of Education is welcoming Sarah Koegler as its next president now that Zach Abraham has stepped down.

It was announced during a Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Zach Abraham has cut his four-year term two months short to continue his candidacy for Ohio County Commission. Koegler will fill in as president for the remainder of the term.

We wish him the best wherever he finds himself. We have lots of business we need to continue to take care of, and Ohio County Schools has a bright future. David Croft, Board of Education Member

There’s been an update on the meal distribution program since it started eight weeks ago.

We’ve learned 200,000 meals have been served in that time, and more families are expected to be given meals again Friday, May 15, Friday, May 22, and Thursday, May 28.

The next virtual meeting for the Ohio County Board of Education is set for May 26.

