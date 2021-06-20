The Ohio Valley Rib & Chicken Cook-off returns to Wheeling next week

Vet Voices

Ohio County

July 04 2021 08:00 pm

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Following a year’s absence due to COVID-19, one of the area’s most popular festivals is back.

The Ohio Valley Rib & Chicken Cook-off will once again take place at Heritage Port less than one week from today.


This marks the 12th year for the event, which typically draws thousands of people each year.


The fun gets underway starting at noon this Friday and runs through Saturday.

There will be as many as five rib vendors on hand, with awards given out for best ribs and best chicken.


Event organizer Tonya Woody says they are hoping for a big turnout as pandemic restriction begin to ease.

