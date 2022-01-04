Wheeling City Council talks possibility of garage apartments; proposal heads to Planning Commission

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Wheeling City Council gives go-ahead for the Planning Commission to discuss the possibility of renting out garage apartments.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says the last time the ordinance existed was back in 2001. But the city code changed and Mayor Elliott says there’s no record that explains why that is. Mayor Elliott says if this ordinance goes through again, it will help build the population.

But not everyone is happy with it.

Some, like councilman Ben Seidler, believes the garage apartments will bring up bigger issues. Meanwhile, the mayor is all for it.

“It’s really just an opportunity for folks to make some money on their property or save money. It’s not something that I think will change the world. It’s not an assault on neighborhoods, as some are calling it. It’s just giving property owners the flexibility they had before 2001.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, city of Wheeling

“I think the biggest problem is the addition of this additional housing back there in already congested neighborhoods… and the parking issues. So, we’re losing parking spaces to add additional residents, which are gonna create additional parking problems. It’s just not a good idea.” councilman Ben Seidler, city of Wheeling

The proposal is now heading to the Planning Commission for their recommendation. The mayor says he hopes the commission considers the proposal with open eyes.