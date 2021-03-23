The Sweet Shop At Elm Grove Subs Is Ready To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Sweet Shop is an extension of the business next door, Elm Grove Subs, that opened last July in the midst of the pandemic.



While sandwiches were their specialty, they also had a small sweets counter that customers loved.



So they expanded to the shop next door and opened The Sweet Shop at Elm Grove Subs.



Manager Rhonda Miller says they offer an array of gourmet pies, cakes, brownies, cupcakes, jumbo cookies, nut rolls and fresh hot coffee.



Their hours are 7-3, Tuesday through Saturday.



Elm Grove Subs is located in the former Louis’ Hot Dogs location, and The Sweet Shop is next door in the former consignment shop site.