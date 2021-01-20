The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has received a $25,000 grant

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has already been assisting those in our area, but they now have a new way of helping those in need.

The pandemic has caused even more need than usual, so the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is launching a 25-thousand-dollar food insecurity grant in partnership with Southwestern Energy.

The grant is open to organizations in Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties.

Each applicant for the grant can receive up to 25-hundred dollars of aid for their organization, but which programs can apply?

“We are taking applications, not limited to, but including things like food pantries. Anyone that’s giving meals, groceries, non-profits, programs or organizations in the community that are supporting any type of food insecurity.” Jessica Rine – Executive Director of United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Applications for the grant are due on February 5th and can be found at UnitedWayUOV.org