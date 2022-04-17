WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Vineyard Church is back to celebrating Easter in a big way.

It was it’s first Easter Service since COVID, and the room was packed. It had worship songs, a prayer, and a message. The pastor says it’s a powerful experience. And he couldn’t be any more happy to see so many celebrating such a special holiday.

“Easter is the most special day of the whole year for Christians, and so to be able to celebrate Easter with our community and this community theatre. It was profound. It was powerful, and we’re looking forward to the days to come.” Pastor Chris Figaretti, The Vineyard

The pastor says the Vineyard is now back to its regular services. The services are every Sunday at 10:30 am at the Capitol Theatre.