WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) If you’re looking for a job in the Wheeling area, there is some good news!

Fire Chief Larry Helms says that The Wheeling Fire Department is looking to hire 6 new first responders.

Retirements are going to leave them short staffed, so they plan to hire new recruits to fill those positions before that happens.

If you’re interested in this job but have not done anything like this before, do you need prior experience?

“Actually no. We send them through the academy and get them trained. A lot of people that we hire don’t have any fire service training. If they have EMS training especially, paramedics do get preferences, and there are sign on bonuses for the paramedics as well.” Fire Chief Larry S. Helms – Wheeling Fire Department

If you would like to apply, head over to the City of Wheeling website to begin the application process.