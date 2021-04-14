The Ziegenfelder Company Announces Increased Base Pay

Wheeling, W.Va. – The Ziegenfelder Company is pleased to announce an increase to their starting base hourly wage, bringing the onboarding wage up to $12 per hour. The hourly pay increase is effective immediately and available to all new hires, as well as those currently employed in Production Packing positions.

Increasing the starting wage has been an ongoing discussion within the Ziegenfelder Company, as it will allow them to hire & recruit more competitively in the Wheeling area. The decision comes as the nation’s largest Twin Pop manufacturer heads into the busiest months of the season with the hopes of continuing Production Line expansion.

Along with the wage increase, the Ziegenfelder Company will also be providing shift differential increases. The company which operates on a 24-hour basis is offering a $12.25 starting wage for afternoon shift & a $12.50 starting wage for midnight shift.

Barry Allen, President & Chief People Officer, is delighted that the company is able to increase wages for it’s current Tribe members and future members. “The wage increase is well deserved, making pops isn’t an easy career but we believe in our tribe current & future, and that is why we are making this investment”. Allen continued, “We are growing and want to continue growing, that is why we are dedicated to further invest in our tribe. We plan to continue evaluating our compensation & benefits well into the future, to maintain our second-to-none work culture and to hire competitively in the Wheeling job market.”

If interested in applying for open positions with the Ziegenfelder team, visit the careers page at Ziegenfelder.com or call 800-322-3642 for additional information.

The Ziegenfelder Company is the largest producer of Twin Pops in the United States. Founded in 1861 as a candy and ice cream maker, the company evolved into making a “Rainbow Array™” of frozen ice novelties. A certified woman-owned business with production facilities in Wheeling, WV, Chino, CA and Denver, CO, The Ziegenfelder Company remains committed to community programs, fundraising and creating smiles.