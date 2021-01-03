There is a fire on the south end of Wheeling Island; crews on scene

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is a fire on the south end of Wheeling Island.

Firefighting crews are on the scene.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter