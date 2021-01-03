There is a fire on the south end of Wheeling Island; crews on scene

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 clinic for those 80 years old and older on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department (City/County Building, 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling) and will be by appointment. For an appointment call (304) 234-3682 starting Monday, January 4, 2020.