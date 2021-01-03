There is a fire on the south end of Wheeling Island; crews on scene

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is a fire on the south end of Wheeling Island.
Firefighting crews are on the scene.
Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
