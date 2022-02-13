WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) There will be a new manager at the Ohio County Animal Shelter starting Monday.

Retired Major Nelson Croft was named the new manager earlier this week during the Ohio County Commissioner’s meeting.

Retired Major Croft was a deputy at the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office for 31 and a half years.

The retired major says he’s looking forward to his new post.

This opportunity came up and things fell into place. I had to go for it. It just felt like the right move that God would open up the right door for me and here I am. Ret. Major Nelson Croft, New Animal Shelter Manager

Croft started his career as an Ohio County sheriff’s deputy at the age of 19 and is now 50 years old.

He says he is excited about this next chapter of his life and that he can’t wait to continue to serve his community, just in a different way