There’s a new face in the Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Trish Flanagan is new to the police department, but not to the job of helping victims.



She worked 15 years at the Wheeling YWCA’s Family Violence Prevention Center, as program director and outreach advocate.



In her new position with the city, she’ll help bridge a gap, connecting victims of crime with the community resources that already exist, that they may not be aware of.



The program within the police department began in March, and Flanigan took the position Nov. 2.



One of the important things she does is to sit with crime victims while they’re being interviewed by the police, to help ease their stress, especially in cases of sex offenses.



To contact the office, call (304) 234-3600.