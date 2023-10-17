Looking for a haunted house for the whole family? One local haunted house is having a family night.

Infernum In Terra Haunted Attraction located in Wheeling is hosting a no scares family friendly night.

Family night will be on Wednesday, October 18 from 7 pm-9 pm.

If you’re looking for the scares, Infernum is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October with doors opening at 7 PM.

Infernum In Terra Haunted Attraction is located at 4302 Jacob St in Wheeling, WV.

