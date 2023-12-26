WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fast food can be a lifesaver if you’re on the go or running late and don’t feel like cooking dinner, but just like everything else, prices keep going up.

However, a new study from NetCredit shows people in Wheeling are paying 11.59 percent less for their favorite fast food Vs the rest of America.

The study analyzed menu prices across seven major fast-food chains to find which cities pay the most for the convenience of food on the go.

NetCredit used GrubHub to find the cost of popular menu items from McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Subway, Burger King, KFC, Popeyes, and Taco Bell in the biggest cities in each state.

The survey then calculated the average national price for takeout from these restaurants and the premium above or below the national average that a local in each state must pay for takeout food overall and for each franchise.

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, ranks number one for the cheapest fast food prices at 12.14 percent cheaper than anywhere else.

Wheeling comes in second for the most affordable fast-food prices, with another Mountain State city coming in close third. Parkersburg, West Virginia, is 11.52 percent cheaper than other cities in the United States.

Texas offers the fourth and fifth cheapest cities, with Dallas and Houston offering a -11.2 percent and -11.12 percent price premium on takeout.

These bustling cities benefit from being connected to a network of restaurants and fast-food eateries that can deliver to your door at the drop of a hat.

Not all cities have the luxury of having fast food at your fingertips, but the cost of being more remote also increases the cost of everything else.

Data shows that Alaska and Hawaii are the two most expensive states for groceries due to the cost of transporting food so far away from the mainland.

Alaska and Hawaii are home to the top three most expensive cities in the United States.

Anchorage and Fairbanks in the Last Frontier state are the number one and number three most expensive cities for eating out, with price premiums 18.29 percent and 17.99 percent higher than the rest of the states, with Honolulu squeezing in a tight second at 18.07 percent higher than most.

Rounding out the top five most expensive states for fast food are Los Angeles, California, and Edmond, Oklahoma, at 17.93 percent and 16.85 percent price premiums.

According to NetCredit, the cheapest states tend to be low-cost-of-living areas with strong agricultural to energy sectors, which may bring down prices, whereas Relatively high restaurant taxes and a generally high cost of living contribute to the steep price of a takeaway in Californian cities such as LA and San Diego, which ranked number 10 most expensive city.

