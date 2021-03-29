Thousands of vaccine doses immediately available at Wheeling Hospital Highlands site

WV residents can use the hospital's new self-scheduling system to book immediately

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Hospital has all the resources you need in the fight against COVID-19.

The hospital now has 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to residents of the Northern Panhandle according to Wheeling Hospital Vice President Tony Martinelli. He says the hospital received an additional 1500 doses this week in addition to their usual allotment.

They will also have 5000 doses available next week said Martinelli.

“We are now at the point where we wanted to be 16 months ago where we have enough vaccine for everyone,” said Martinelli

He said that almost 50 percent of Ohio County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.

If you don’t live in Ohio County, Martinelli still encourages you to book an appointment with Wheeling Hospital since there is a large supply of vaccines. People in the Northern Panhandle or anyone living in West Virginia can sign up.

However, people outside the state living in the border counties of Ohio, Pennsylvania or Maryland are not eligible to participate.

Martinelli said he hopes people in the Northern Panhandle will utilize the vaccines, but any that are not will be distributed to other counties.

Martinelli explained that West Virginia has opened up vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older.

Those under age 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for the Wheeling Hospital program.

Wheeling Hospital medical professionals will administer vaccinations at the former Michael’s store in the Highlands for the next two weeks from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can book an appointment immediately at the Wheeling Hospital vaccination site here.

Martinelli emphasizes that the hospital scheduling site is the best way to book an appointment, but you can also call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.