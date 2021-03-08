Three People Arrested By Wheeling Police After Traffic Stop

WHEELING, W.Va. – Three people are facing various criminal charged after an initial traffic stop in downtown over the weekend.

Around 4:45 p.m., Friday, police officers initiated a traffic stop at 14th and Chapline Streets. When the officer approached the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was observed which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Officers discovered marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine inside and took the driver and two others into custody.

The driver, Howard Miller, III, 50 of Wheeling is charged with possession of Heroin, and driving with a suspended license. He also was wanted for failure to appear in court. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

Howard Jay Miller, 28 of Wheeling is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was issued criminal citations and released.

Amanda Marie McPherson, 32 of Wheeling is wanted on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. She was taken to the Northern Regional Jail.