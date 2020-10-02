Tiltonsville man sentenced centuries behind bars

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Tiltonsville, OH man was sentenced in a sexual assault, child abuse in Ohio County.

Judge Olejasz sentenced Brian Christopher Obloy to 129-420 consecutive years behind bars.

At the end of the day, you are responsible for the safety of these young ladies, and instead of taking care of them and keeping them safe, you victimized them. Judge Olejasz

Obloy will be required to register as sex offender and a child abuser.

The 31-year-old was charged with three counts of serial assault in the first degree, 5 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, custodian or guardian, 2 counts sexual assault 3rd degree, and 2 counts of child abuse resulting in injury.

A total of 12 counts.

Details of the case showed three juveniles that lived in Obloy’s home were the victims.