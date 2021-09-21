Time capsule captures WVNCC for future students

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Northern Community College is celebrating a big milestone this year, its 50th anniversary.

West Virginia Northern Community College is leaving its mark in the local community.

The college has done a lot in the last half-century, from strategic planning to serving.

WVNCC even involves its students in the local community through internships at local hospitals, nursing centers, businesses and providing other programming.

Tuesday was the beginning to commemorate this anniversary by burying a time capsule. Inside it are t-shirts, various college items, a current magazine full of pop culture and style, and Tuesday’s newspaper. These won’t been seen again for 25 years.



It means a lot to me personally as an educator, as a community college educator. The difference between community college and universities is that universities tend to focus on the profession and nationwide what’s going on with the profession. Community colleges focus like a laser beam on the local community, The programs we offer reflect what’s needed in the local community. Dr. Daniel Mosser, President, West Virginia Northern Community College

The college will be celebrating this anniversary all year long.

Up next is a special Halloween party with a 70s theme, to commemorate the year the college was founded.

The big 50th anniversary celebration will be on May 9 of 2022.