Time Magazine photo essay shows heavy toll of the pandemic on Wheeling’s homeless

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The newest issue of Time Magazine features an emotional photo essay about the toll the pandemic has taken among the homeless. It features predominately the homeless in Wheeling.

Photojournalist Rebecca Kiger shot and wrote the story, and it takes a close look at this population that is so affected by the isolation and ravages of the past year.

Kiger’s photos, which she shared with 7News, show the homeless, from moments of grief to moments of playfulness.

She went out with the professionals and volunteers who help the homeless.

They embraced me and loved me and really let me in. Rebecca Kiger, Photojournalist

Kiger’s work showed empathy and compassion, and shed light on a difficult subject.

Can I see that it’s the trajectory and what is likely going to happen if something doesn’t change, I can. I try to prepare myself for it, but when it happens it still hurts. Crystal Bauer, Director, Project HOPE

The rate of mental health consequences has risen with anxiety and depression. People tend to be lost. John Moses, Executive Director, YSS

They say most of the deaths were due to drug overdoses and two were suspected cases of COVID.

The article and the pictures are emotionally gripping. That issue is about to hit news stands any day now.