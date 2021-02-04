Tips from Wheeling firefighters that could save your life

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- With fridge weather approaching, be extra careful when you’re stuck at home.

It’s that time of year when structure fires are more common. Even the Wheeling fire department can attest to this.



The National Fire Protection Association says 2 in 5 fires in the winter are caused by space heaters.

Most of them can caused injury or even a fatality.

So if you’re using an extra space heaters or something supplemental like that, Wheeling fire officials remind you to be careful. Fire officials say an electric space heater should only be plunged directly into a wall. That means no extension cords or power strips. You don’t want to overflow a circuit.

Also, keep your space heaters at least 3-feet apart from other object… all just to be extra safe.

“If you’re having trouble with your heating devices, have them serviced by a qualified technician. Be aware of when you use space heaters. When you leave the room or if you leave the house, make sure you shut those off, unpluge them… Common sense goes a long way. Be cautious. Be careful.” deric Jamison, assistant chief of Wheeling’s Bureau of Fire Prevention

Wheeling fire officials add it’s also a good idea to have a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector.

If you have kids, fire officials say you could even practice an at-home fire drill.