Feeling stressed? How to cope during the pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Facing 2020 has been tough on many of us, even stressful for some. But there are ways to cope through it.

2020 isn’t the year any of us could have imagined.

All that that has happened this past year has really impacted people in bad way. Dr. Trisha Bailey, Psychologist

Dr. Trisha Baliey’s talking about the world today; a world where we don’t celebrate, spend time with people, and connect like we used to. But that’s left some people anxious and depressed.

She said she sees this in her own clients. A lot of them are impacted by this, and Dr. Bailey explained it’s nothing like last year.

There has been a significant difference in comparison to other years. Dr. Trisha Bailey, Psychologist

Dr. Bailey said some of her current clients are struggling with new issues, while some of her former clients have come back, all due to the situation this year.

But she said there’s no need to stress; intead, talk about your thoughts and feelings with someone.

Even things as little as having a daily routine could be all the difference.

Remember the importance of self-care. Dr. Trisha Bailey, Psychologist

Dr. Baliey’s talking about developing good sleeping habits, good dietary intake, and drinking plenty of water.

Those things sound very simple, but they are actually very critical components in our health and in our well being. Dr. Trisha Bailey, Psychologist

Dr. Bailey suggested exercise, pet therapy, drawing, writing, or laughing can help as well, and just like that, she said your stresses may go away.