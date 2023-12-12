WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of local volunteers are on the receiving end of a very generous donation this Christmas season from WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

Ciarra Beaver, who is the owner of Meraki – A Hair Salon, was at the hospital Tuesday morning to kick off her fundraising campaign, along with hospital officials.

Beaver was handed a $16,000 gift that will be used to help fund two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Wheeling.

According to WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Vice President of Community Jess Rine, today is not about the hospital’s donation, but instead, it is about volunteers, like Beaver, who are making the baby boxes a reality here through hard work and determination.

Meanwhile, Beaver praised WVU Medicine for their considerable donation to help make their fundraising mission a priority.

We can’t do this without them. $16,000 is a huge amount of money and so we are very, very thankful that they can acknowledge that we want to bring this to the community. Ciarra Beaver, Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Local Fundraising Organizer

It’s important to have something like this community so parents can know that their babies are going to be taken care of had they made that decision to not have them in their lives. So, I think it’s important for us to be able to give that opportunity to parents who are in that situation and then, obviously, the babies, will be brought here to Wheeling Hospital and be well taken care of. Jess Rine, V.P. of Community, WVU Medicine

Fundraising organizers say they’re still looking to raise additional money totaling $40,000 dollars that will help pay for expenses associated with ongoing staff training and maintenance that is necessary to keep the boxes operational.



One baby box will be located at the Wheeling Fire Department’s new headquarters in East Wheeling, while the other box will be installed at the fire station located on Wheeling Island.

The first box is set to be dedicated in the spring of next year.

We also have the direct link to donate HERE.