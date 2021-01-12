To go back to school or not? Teachers, parents delegate at BOE meeting

Ohio County, W.VA (WTRF) — Should we go back to school or not?

That was the question on the table at tonight’s Board of Education meeting after a decision was made to have students back to school five days a week. The board held delegations tonight.

Each speaker was allowed five minutes to voice their opinion, and there was no question and answer session.

Teachers, parents, and those involved in athletics all had their voices heard– some for in person learning, some against.

Some asked for the school board to shorten the commitment for remote learning. As of now– if your child chooses to learn remotely, it is a semester long commitment, and they will not be taught by Ohio County teachers.

Others pleaded the school board to reconsider their decision– stating it was unsafe for children. Many had strong opinions when it came to sports– saying its vital for children’s wellbeing.

As of now– the school board’s decision stands, all students will be in school five days a week come January 19th unless they decide to go remote for the entire semester.



We will of course keep you updated on this story on 7News and WTRF.com