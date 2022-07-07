WHEELING, W.Va. — Holy Family Childcare and Development Center and the City of Wheeling invite children and their families to the annual Touch A Truck on August 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

Touch-A-Truck is a unique and interactive event that allows children to see, touch, and safely explore their favorite vehicles, as well as to meet the personnel who protect, serve, and build our community. Past vehicles on display have included a police car, fire trucks, ambulance, tractor-trailer and an excavator.

“When I learned that Holy Family used to host a Touch A Truck event, I jumped on the opportunity to bring it back! This event is a fundraiser for our center and with the amazing support of our sponsors and partners; we are able to share this fun event with our community at no cost to the families,” said Terra Crews, Executive Director of Holy Family Childcare and Development Center.

We are asking community heroes, businesses and organizations to join us on this day to display their work vehicles for children to explore real life versions of their favorite play trucks and planes or share information to visitors on the day of the event.

Sponsors for the event include Newman Tractor, A-1 Towing, Glessner Group, H.E. Neumann, Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. and Tunnel Ridge Mining.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Terra Crews at t.crews@holyfamilywv.com or (304) 242-5222.