‘It will be closed quite a while.’ Eastbound lanes closed near Elm Grove

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Crews and officials are heading to the scene of a crash near Elm Grove.

A trailer that carries sand apparently crashed and split in half on the eastbound side of construction past exit 5 heading toward The Highlands.

Sheriff Tom Howard says these lanes will be closed for ‘quite a while.’

Howard says that the interstate is filled with ‘pellets of plastic’ that need to be cleaned up.

7News is working to get more details. Refresh for updates

You can watch traffic backing up on our I-70 Elm Grove camera, here

