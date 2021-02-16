‘It will be closed quite a while.’ Eastbound lanes closed near Elm Grove

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Crews and officials are heading to the scene of a crash near Elm Grove.

A trailer that carries sand apparently crashed and split in half on the eastbound side of construction past exit 5 heading toward The Highlands.

Sheriff Tom Howard says these lanes will be closed for ‘quite a while.’

Howard says that the interstate is filled with ‘pellets of plastic’ that need to be cleaned up.

