There is a bunch of traffic congestion on Interstate 70 in Ohio County.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says the Interstate is backed up because of construction.

Currently, traffic is backed up past Exit 10 near Cabela Drive on I-70 Westbound.

Sheriff Howard asks those driving to slow down, be cautious, and leave early if they need to.

There is no time frame on when construction will be done.

To check out the traffic in the area, click on the traffic cameras below