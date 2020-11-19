Transgender Awareness Week offers a time to honor and educate

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The third week of November is designated as Transgender Awareness Week.

It’s a time to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of transgendered people within the community.

It’s also intended to honor and remember those who have been lost to violence.

Wheeling resident and Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum made national headlines as the first transgendered person to be elected to public office in the State of West Virginia.

She said this week represents a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about the LGBT community.

If you are interested in talking to folks about the transgender community or Transgender Awareness Week, my advice is to start a conversation with your friends and family about trans identity. Talk about the trans folks you know in your community, the trans folks you see on television. If you are interested in being a better ally, I think those conversations are important. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Councilwoman

Ketchum said the Human Rights Commission website is a great resource to lean more about issues involving the transgender and LGBT community.