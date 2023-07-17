WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, will be traveling to the Friendly City tomorrow to meet with Mayor Glenn Elliot and other city officials.

While he’s in town, Buttigieg will get to see firsthand how much work has been done to help revitalize downtown Wheeling.

Between the orange barrels throughout town, one-lane roads, road closures, and detours… many people are getting frustrated with the extra hassle of traveling through downtown Wheeling.

As Vice Mayor Chad Thalman says these “growing pains” are helping move the city forward.

“Any time you have a federal official or a cabinet level secretary coming to your city, I think it’s a good thing. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase all the progress that’s happening in downtown Wheeling. Not only the streetscape project, but all the private investment that’s taking place also.” Chad Thalman | Vice Mayor, Wheeling

The project has been underway for almost a year now and is partially funded by federal RAISE grant money.

“We had some U.S. DOT grant money that was attached to that project. So, you know, it’s exciting any time you get money provided for a project to have that entity come and visit.” Tony Clark | WVDOH District 6 Engineer

Clark hopes Buttigieg’s visit will show how much Wheeling needed these updates.

“It’s a big project. There’s a lot going on, a lot of moving parts. There’s a lot of intricacies to working in downtown Wheeling, a lot of utility issues and traffic issues, just the myriad of problems that have to be worked through.” Tony Clark | WVDOH District 6 Engineer

Now for the question many are wondering… when will the Streetscape Project be finished?

Vice Mayor Thalman says, at least another year and a half.

“Anyone that drives through downtown Wheeling, lives in downtown or works in downtown Wheeling is probably frustrated with all the construction that’s taking place. But those orange barrels represent progress. You know, we’re experiencing some growing pains, but I think in a few years we’re all going to appreciate all the work that’s being done right now.” Chad Thalman | Vice Mayor, Wheeling

Right now, sidewalks are being replaced. Next, traffic signals will be updated, and trees will be planted. The last step of the Streetscape Project is paving, which is expected to start sometime in 2024.

Vice Mayor Thalman asks everyone for their continued patience and support during construction.

Buttigieg is expected to be in Wheeling around 11:30 am and will be taking a walking tour of the city on Main Street. Buttigieg and Mayor Elliott will hold a roundtable with community members at River City after the tour.

We will have a complete report on the Transportation Secretary’s visit tomorrow on 7News.