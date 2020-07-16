Travel ban has travel agents working overtime

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Travel has been a question for months amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The European Union’s recent announcement that it still won’t accept travelers from the U.S. is continuing to hit both the travel industry and vacationers hard.

At Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel, they’ve had to move or cancel several trips in the coming months. With others, they’re still playing a waiting game to see if Americans will be permitting in certain countries in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, that means more research to find additional trips travelers can take within the United States, while keeping away from COVID-19 hotspots.

Trying to find some neat and interesting tours, as we always do, but this time even more pressure to try to find a little bit more local events and try to put together some interesting events so our travelers have someplace to go. Bill Bryson, Owner, Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

Bryson said Uniglobe recently scheduled a trip to Pittsburgh to go curling for October and a cruise on Lake Erie with a trip to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in September.

Uniglobe also just got word they will be able to take two trips to Yellowstone in 2021, making up for one that was already canceled.