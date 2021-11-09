Triadelphia Middle treats veterans to breakfast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- As we celebrate and honor veterans this moth– Triadelphia Middle is doing the same. This morning they welcomed local veterans in for a free breakfast.

It was the student and staff’s way of saying thank you to the men and women who served.

The guests enjoyed some hot coffee and delicious food. They were also entertained with the middle school chorus. Students also sang each military branch’s fight song.

Assistant Principal Drew Villani says it’s great welcoming in the veterans and it’s even better having the students able to learn about their service.

We wanted to get some pride in our students and we wanted to learn more about the veterans and people serving our great country. With COVID we haven’t been able to do that very much over the last year. We though it was a great time to get our students and veterans back in the building. Drew Villani | Assistant Principal, Triadelphia Middle

A couple students even read essays they wrote for the vets. Students also got to hear stories from a local veteran as well.