Trick or Treat cancelled in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.VA. – In accordance with the guidelines handed down by the Wheeling

Ohio County Health department, Trick or Treat in the City of Wheeling that was slated for this

evening is cancelled.



The health department guidelines indicate that Trick or Treat could occur providing Ohio

County is in green or yellow status according to the West Virginia Department of Health and

Human Resources County Alert System COVID map. However, this morning the county went to

gold status.