WHEELING, W.VA. – In accordance with the guidelines handed down by the Wheeling
Ohio County Health department, Trick or Treat in the City of Wheeling that was slated for this
evening is cancelled.
The health department guidelines indicate that Trick or Treat could occur providing Ohio
County is in green or yellow status according to the West Virginia Department of Health and
Human Resources County Alert System COVID map. However, this morning the county went to
gold status.
- Biden, Pres. Trump campaigns continue into the final weekend of the presidential race
- Here’s how the Electoral College works
- ‘I am free’: Colorado grandfather comes out as gay at age 90
- Gov. Cuomo orders all travelers to New York to get tested for coronavirus
- Trick or Treat cancelled in Wheeling