Trick or Treat cancelled in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.VA. – In accordance with the guidelines handed down by the Wheeling
Ohio County Health department, Trick or Treat in the City of Wheeling that was slated for this
evening is cancelled.


The health department guidelines indicate that Trick or Treat could occur providing Ohio
County is in green or yellow status according to the West Virginia Department of Health and
Human Resources County Alert System COVID map. However, this morning the county went to
gold status.

