TRIP Says Wheeling Motorist Lose More Than $1,4000 Per Year On Roads

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- A recent report done by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., found that the average driver in Wheeling spends about 1,421 dollars annually on their vehicles, as a result of the state’s road conditions.

The report, titled, “West Virginia Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility,” found that deteriorated roads and bridges cause damage to cars.

In an effort to address this issue, TRIP held a virtual meeting with representatives from the West Virginia Division of Highways, and the West Virginia Business and Industry Council.

“If we are to continue to maintain our roads, if we are to continue to maintain our bridges, if we are going to bring in companies to the state of West Virginia, obviously having a safe, moderate and efficient transportation system is vital,” said Mike Clowser, Chairman, West Virginia Business and Industry Council.

With projects such as the I-70 bridges project underway, the West Virginia Division of Highways is making an effort to fix these road conditions. To read the full report, visit www. tripnet.org