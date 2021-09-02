Turf taking shape at brand new Wheeling Park athletic complex

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Exciting things are happening in Ohio Valley sports.

Bridgeport showed off their stadium renovations last weekend, and now Wheeling Park is almost ready to unveil its brand new athletic complex.

The school says it’s part of an almost 25-million dollar addition to the school.

And thanks to the voters—just about any team can practice on a field with brand new facilities.

It used to be a purely grass field, but now they’ve laid down turf.

They plan to make it an all-purpose field for football, softball, lacrosse and more.

They say it was tough to keep up year-round—so turf will be a low-cost solution for both the school and its athletic program.

The maintenance cost is practically gone, as far as maintaining the grass, feeding it, keeping it, fertilizing it, cutting it.” Dwaine Rogers, Athletic Director, WPHS

Now you’re starting to see all the votes and hard work come to fruition and give you something that the community and school can use. Rick Jones, Assistant Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

The complex also has a new concession stand and restrooms, which were lifted by crane into place this week.

The school says they don’t have an exact date yet for the field’s grand opening.

But the band will be one of the first groups to use it, so when you hear those trumpets, you’ll know it’s about ready.