Two are dead following a scary house fire in South Wheeling Tuesday night; Neighbors speak of tragedy

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) Those neighbors across the alleyway, Richard & Angeleana Brunt, tell 7News they knew the two people that passed, calling them ‘great people’

Smell of smoke lingers in the air, weighing down on the neighborhood.

Residents stopped to look at the burnt window panes, passerbys slowed their cars to gaze on the aftermath… Some were even seen praying.

Mud made of char remains, painting of the turmoil that happened just hours ago in the night.

Two are dead but little is being shared right now. — One fact is known – Their last moments were tragic ones.

Officials say both fatalities were in separate parts of the home, one on the top floor and one on the bottom.

Neighbors say a woman and a man, a couple, lived in the house on 4224 Jacob Street.

Around 8:45 Tuesday night, smoke filled the neighborhood in South Wheeling, nothing short from chaotic.

Neighbor Richard Brunt, said he rushed to try to kick down both the locked front and back door before Wheeling Fire crews arrived a little after 9 PM.

Firefighters battled with the flames and thick smoke for more than an hour before getting it under control, all while near dozens looked on.

In this hour is when firefighters found two adults dead in the house.

“The guys got the fire down pretty quick. We did an extensive search for the victims before we found them. One was upstairs, one was downstairs,” said Assistant Fire Chief, Paul Harto.

The Wheeling Fire Department says no smoke detectors were in the home, and investigators believe the fire started on the first floor.

The shell of a home remains, an American flag hangs in the backyard, and neighbors say that this car parked in the alleyway belongs to those who died inside.

And all anyone can really say was ‘it was a lot of smoke’.

The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an official identification and to also determine the cause of death… which could take a couple days or weeks.