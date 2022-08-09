OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Two individuals met the criteria to be tested for monkeypox, they were tested, and both their tests returned negative, confirmed Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department administrator.



The two were not a couple, Gamble noted.



He said both individuals met the criteria for testing–flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, a rash, and recent contact and/or travel.



Gamble said testing involves a swab of the material in the rash.



He said West Virginia has four confirmed cases, while there are now 9,000 cases across the United States.



He said the recovery time for monkeypox is significantly longer than the current five-day period for COVID.



He said monkeypox stays longer and can take quite a few weeks before the patient can go out among people and return to work.



Although monkeypox has a low death rate, Gamble says “it is definitely a concern–it’s not benign.”



He said it is now known to be transmissible through contact with an infected person’s clothing, towels or bedding, and skin-to-skin contact.