Two arrests made in Wheeling Island assault/robbery

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Two people were arrested over the weekend and are facing robbery charges after assaulting a man on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Huron Street around 12:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of an injured man.

According to the victim, the suspects displayed a weapon and robbed him.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by fire department paramedics.

He was able to identify the suspects to police detectives, which led to their arrests.

Arrested and charged with robbery is Corey Marques, 25 of Wheeling and Corey Strope, 25 of Tiltonsville, Ohio.

Corey Strope

Both were transported to the Northern Regional Jail.