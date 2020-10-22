Two construction workers sent to hospital after a suspected hit-and-run in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police have told 7News that two construction workers went to Wheeling Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Mount DeChantal Rd near Kroger.
Police have located a suspected vehicle and are investigating.
Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Police believe the workers are from the division of highways.
7News is working to get more information.
Refresh for updates.
