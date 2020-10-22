Two construction workers sent to hospital after a suspected hit-and-run in Wheeling

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Police have told 7News that two construction workers went to Wheeling Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Mount DeChantal Rd near Kroger.

Police have located a suspected vehicle and are investigating.

Extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Police believe the workers are from the  division of highways.

7News is working to get more information.

Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter