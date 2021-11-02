Two dead after crash near Ohio County / Brooke County line

Ohio County

UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near the Ohio County/ Brooke County line.

Clearview Fire Chief Shawn Reinacher told 7News 2 vehicles with a single person in each vehicle were involved in the crash on Route 2 North of Pike Island.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says the crash was a head-on collision after the northbound driver bounced off a guard rail and went into the southbound lane.

Sheriff Howard also says the Northbound driver experienced a medical condition that caused the crash

The crash is currently under investigation with Ohio County.

A reconstructionist is on the scene to figure out what caused and how the crash happened.

