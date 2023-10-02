What are the best schools in West Virginia?

Niche has just published its new 2024 Best Schools and Districts rankings.

Now in its tenth year, the rankings include updated data for 94,058 public schools, 30,809 private schools, and 12,192 school districts nationwide.

While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more. The 2024 Best Schools rankings include 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.

Linsly– #1 Best Private High School in West Virginia, #1 Best College Prep Private High Schools in West Virginia

Ritchie Elementary– #2 Best Public Elementary School in West Virginia, #10 Best Public Elementary School Teachers In West Virginia, #1 Niche Standout Elementary School in West Virginia.

Check out the full rankings here.