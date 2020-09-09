Two new businesses coming to The Highlands

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Highlands will have two new businesses entering the residency soon.
The Ohio County Development Authority announced that Jersey Mike’s Subs and Sport Clips will be the new additions.
They will occupy the space between Chipotle and Aspen Dental.
That’s a total of about 3300 square feet.
The announcement came at last nights Ohio County Development Authority meeting.
