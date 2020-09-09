Two new businesses coming to The Highlands

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Highlands will have two new businesses entering the residency soon.

The Ohio County Development Authority announced that Jersey Mike’s Subs and Sport Clips will be the new additions.

They will occupy the space between Chipotle  and Aspen Dental.

That’s a total of about 3300 square feet.

The announcement came at last nights Ohio County Development Authority meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter