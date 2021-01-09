Two new food pantry/blessing boxes placed in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — Community leaders and the Ohio County Food Security Committee recently placed two food pantry/blessing boxes in Ohio County.

One box is in Valley Grove at the Community Building and the other is at the West Liberty Fire Department.

These boxes are placed in areas that are within Ohio County but far away from typical food security sources.

