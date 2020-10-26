Two people arrested for malicious assault in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Two people were arrested over the weekend after a domestic-related – malicious assault incident on Wheeling Island.

Around 4:25 a.m., Saturday, Wheeling Police were called to the 500 block of South Huron Street for a report of a physical argument inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found two people fighting, and a man injured from a stab wound. Police were able to separate the two and get the victim medical treatment.

As a result of the incident, Mahoganny Marsha Hull, 35 of Wheeling was arrested and is charged with burglary and malicious assault. (No photo was made available)

Also arrested was Terrance Timothy Belle, 37 of Wheeling. He is being charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both were later transported to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.

