(UPDATE) Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed two people have died in Tuesday’s crash.

Howard confirmed that it was a male and female from Pennsylvania.

Ages, names, and places of location for the victims will not be given at this time.

Traffic is still at a standstill and could be for a longer period of time.

Ohio County Sheriff Deputies and EMS are on the scene of a serious accident on Interstate I-70 westbound in West Virginia just before the Stateline.

Officials say it is a multiple-vehicle crash.

I-70 will be shut down for several hours.

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Claysville Fire Department are also on the scene.

