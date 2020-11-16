Two Wheeling neighborhoods could become historic districts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two Wheeling neighborhoods could soon gain national recognition as historic districts.

Elm Grove and Dimmeydale are being surveyed to see if they qualify.

Wheeling Heritage says it saw the potential for the historic designations because of Elm Grove’s ties back to National Road. The organization also points out that both neighborhoods were important during the mid 20th century.

Local firm Heritage Architectural Associates of Wheeling is handling the surveys to collect information that will determine if the districts will end up on the National Register.

Wheeling Heritage says this project is possible because of a grant through the State Historic Preservation Office.

Being designated a historic district would not come with any restrictions on property owners, but they would qualify for incentives.

The survey process should be complete in the Spring.