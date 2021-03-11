U.S. Marshals Service asking for public’s help in locating man known to frequent Wheeling

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in apprehending a man wanted on drug charges who is known to frequent multiple areas of West Virginia, including Morgantown.

James Tyrone Pugh

A press release that was issued by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday morning stated that Marshals are searching for James Tyrone Pugh, who also goes by the nicknames “Tyke” and “Fam.” The release stated that Pugh is described as being a 46-year-old black male who is approximately 5’08” tall and weighing 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Marshals said Pugh is being sought after being indicted by the FBI Mon Metro Drug Task Force for possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute in October 2020.

The release stated Pugh is known to frequent multiple areas of West Virginia, including Morgantown, Wheeling and Beckley. In addition to West Virginia, Pugh has ties to other states including New York, Texas, Illinois, California and Florida, according to the release.

Marshals are asking any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Pugh to contact the US Marshals Services at 304-623-0486.