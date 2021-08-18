U.S. Sen. Manchin paves way for coal mine industry, makes pit stop in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is paving the way for the coal mine industry to bounce back, but how?

Both Senator Manchin and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh made a pit stop in Ohio County to go underground inside one of our mines. They say if we want to help clean up the climate, we need to find technology to innovation that would capture the carbon and utilize it.

Senator Manchin and Secretary of Labor Walsh are continuing to have conversations about protecting the coal industry because without it, Senator Manchin says the country can’t operate.

But what else could save the coal mine industry? You’ll hear from Senator Manchin and Secretary of Labor Walsh, all that coming up on 7News at 10 and 11.