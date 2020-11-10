Uncle Pete’s restaurant closes for two weeks due to COVID-19

Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Due to a few positive coronavirus tests, the Wheeling restaurant, Uncle Pete’s, will be closing for two weeks.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page and can be read below.

