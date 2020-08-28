United Way hopes to bring community together through giving with “Still United” campaign

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – So far, it’s been a year of cancellations, and a year of missing fundraising dollars for local non-profits.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley says it’s also been a year of divide, but they are ready to bring the community together through giving and launch this year’s campaign “Still United”.

The organization also announced campaign kick-off events like the Reverse Raffle and Oktoberfest will still be happening, they’ll just look a little different.

This has been a year of no special events, which makes our jobs a little bit harder here at the United Way because we are a fundraising organization and we are the community’s giving plan, so being able to launch a theme this year is great. Jess Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The September to Remember Reverse Raffle is selling tickets for a chance to win $5,000. There will be no dinner this year, but the drawing will be held via Facebook live on September 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Oktoberfest is still scheduled for September 26. Details are still being finalized, but the United Way plans to hold a food pickup and is working to have a live-streamed concert by one of the area’s favorite bands.

For the latest updates on events, visit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley’s website at unitedwayuov.org.