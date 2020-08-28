United Way hopes to bring community together through giving with “Still United” campaign

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – So far, it’s been a year of cancellations, and a year of missing fundraising dollars for local non-profits. 

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley says it’s also been a year of divide, but they are ready to bring the community together through giving and launch this year’s campaign “Still United”. 

The organization also announced campaign kick-off events like the Reverse Raffle and Oktoberfest will still be happening, they’ll just look a little different. 

This has been a year of no special events, which makes our jobs a little bit harder here at the United Way because we are a fundraising organization and we are the community’s giving plan, so being able to launch a theme this year is great.

Jess Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

The September to Remember Reverse Raffle is selling tickets for a chance to win $5,000. There will be no dinner this year, but the drawing will be held via Facebook live on September 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Oktoberfest is still scheduled for September 26. Details are still being finalized, but the United Way plans to hold a food pickup and is working to have a live-streamed concert by one of the area’s favorite bands.

For the latest updates on events, visit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley’s website at unitedwayuov.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter